Television Show Reunites Gibraltar Alumni for Special Reunion Performance of Disney’s “High School Musical”

On Friday, June 14, at 2:00 p.m., the 2007 Gibraltar High School cast of Disney’s “High School Musical” will reunite for a free, one-time-only performance of “High School Musical” at Door Community Auditorium (DCA).

An unscripted documentary television series has brought the Gibraltar cast back together along with Broadway and local actors and musicians to stage an encore performance of the show. The television crew’s production team will film the behind-the-scenes process of remounting the show, as well as the performance itself. The resulting program will be broadcast nationwide later this year.

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m., and admission is free. DCA is located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. More information is available on the phone at (920) 868-2728 or online at www.dcauditorium.org.