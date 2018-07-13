The Company of Strangers Theater presents: The Tell-Tale Heart and The Mind of Poe

The Underground Collaborative 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Edgar Allan's Poe's chilling fiction comes to life in this unique retelling. Experience the mystery, terror, and philosophy performed from the perspectives of a doctor and his mentally-ill patients, from Poe's smaller works such as "Alone" and "Berenice" to his famous masterpieces "The Raven" and "The Tell-Tale Heart." Haunted by questions concerning reality and metaphysics, this is one production you can't afford to miss, being the second-ever showing since its birth 18 years ago by Central Virginia's local theater company Endstation Theatre.

There will be talkbacks after both Saturday shows.

SHOW DATES:

JULY 13, 14, 20 AT 7PM​​

JULY 21 AT 4PM

Tickets $10

http://www.thecompanyofstrangerstheater.com for info

