The Company of Strangers Theater presents: The Tell-Tale Heart and The Mind of Poe

Edgar Allan's Poe's chilling fiction comes to life in this unique retelling. Experience the mystery, terror, and philosophy performed from the perspectives of a doctor and his mentally-ill patients, from Poe's smaller works such as "Alone" and "Berenice" to his famous masterpieces "The Raven" and "The Tell-Tale Heart." Haunted by questions concerning reality and metaphysics, this is one production you can't afford to miss, being the second-ever showing since its birth 18 years ago by Central Virginia's local theater company Endstation Theatre.

There will be talkbacks after both Saturday shows.

SHOW DATES:

JULY 13, 14, 20 AT 7PM​​

JULY 21 AT 4PM

THE UNDERGROUND COLLABORATIVE

Tickets $10

http://www.thecompanyofstrangerstheater.com for info