What Would I Tell My Younger Self About Being An Artist?
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404
1 Day, Wednesday, March 7
6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Fee: $15.00
Member Fee: $10.00
Tom Berenz currently lives and works in Milwaukee. He received his BFA from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, his MA from Northern Illinois University, and his MFA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His paintings have been exhibited nationally and internationally and have been featured in multiple publications: most notably, New American Paintings and Huffington Post.
"My paintings are about my relationship to the world around me; cerebral and physical, intellectual and visceral. I use the chaos as a metaphor to discuss personal, sociopolitical, environmental and ideological issues. Through the use of chaos, I explore the existential self and examine personal narratives, with some being more literal and others more enigmatic. Notions of loss, place, memory, space and time are central as I reexamine personal experiences from my past and present. The imagery is in constant flux, but always returns to a pile. A pile is everything and it is nothing. It is a mound that once was and now isn’t; a mass of information, both physical and metaphysical, organized and chaotic."
www.tomberenz.com
Online registration closes three days before class begins.
Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.