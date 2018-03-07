What Would I Tell My Younger Self About Being An Artist?

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404

1 Day, Wednesday, March 7

6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Fee: $15.00

Member Fee: $10.00

Tom Berenz currently lives and works in Milwaukee. He received his BFA from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, his MA from Northern Illinois University, and his MFA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His paintings have been exhibited nationally and internationally and have been featured in multiple publications: most notably, New American Paintings and Huffington Post.

"My paintings are about my relationship to the world around me; cerebral and physical, intellectual and visceral. I use the chaos as a metaphor to discuss personal, sociopolitical, environmental and ideological issues. Through the use of chaos, I explore the existential self and examine personal narratives, with some being more literal and others more enigmatic. Notions of loss, place, memory, space and time are central as I reexamine personal experiences from my past and present. The imagery is in constant flux, but always returns to a pile. A pile is everything and it is nothing. It is a mound that once was and now isn’t; a mass of information, both physical and metaphysical, organized and chaotic."

www.tomberenz.com

Online registration closes three days before class begins.

Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404 View Map
