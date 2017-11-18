Tellabration! 2017 -A Night of Storytelling for Grown-Ups

Celebrate the 27th Annual TELLABRATION, a night of storytelling for grown-ups, Saturday Nov. 18, 2017 at 7:00 pm. The event is held at Mount Mary University’s Stempke Hall, 2900 North Swan Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53222

Tickets are $5.00 at the door. Reservations are not needed.

For information call 414-962-4425.

Celebrate the 27th Annual TELLABRATION, a celebration of the art of storytelling which links storytelling enthusiasts around the globe on the same weekend. Professional adult “tellers” from Southeastern Wisconsin join to tell their best stories to audiences of all ages. For people who have never experienced a traditional storytelling performance and those who are loyal fans of tales well told, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

This year’s “tellers” include: Art Beaudry, Joan Christopherson-Schmidt, Larry Devaill, Mary Jane Huber, Midge Miles, Debra Morningstar, & Mark Steidl.

TELLABRATION is a worldwide storytelling event coordinated by the National Storytelling Network and produced locally by Milwaukee Area Story Tellers (M.A.S.T.) and Organic Arts.

Information website: http://www.organicarts.info/Main/Tellabration

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/731457330378047