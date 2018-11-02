Considered Shakespeare's final play in which he was the sole author, The Tempest will take the audience through a magical journey beginning with a mighty sea-storm and ending with The Bard's deepest example of forgiveness and reconciliation. Enchantment abounds as Prospero, the “right Duke of Milan,” exiled to his own private island, conjures spirits and maneuvers the actions of his daughter, leading her to find her first true love, and his usurpers to bring them to face the truth of their previous actions. Pageantry, music, comedy, and pathos abound in a spectacle of production techniques!

Performances take place on the following dates starting at 7:30

Nov. 2-Nov. 4

Nov. 8-Nov. 10