Ten Fé
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
DISCOVER AN AMAZING NEW BAND – TICKET $15!
The band’s name is Spanish for “Have faith” and this duo who met while busking on the London tube not only have it, but their music gives reason for it. Taking turns on lead vocals, Ben and Leo ‘s heart-on-sleeve lyrics and beautiful harmonies sound like songs you have lived with and loved for years.
Info
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance