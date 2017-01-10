Event time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Join us on February 3rd, 2017 at the Irish Cultural Center to support the Milwaukee French Immersion Foundation. Come enjoy the rhythmic and cultural music of Ten Strings And A Goat Skin, a bilingual, folk band from Prince Edward Island.

Members of Ten Strings And A Goat Skin, a bilingual band hailing from Prince Edward Island Canada, multiple nominees for the 2013 Canadian Folk Music Awards, East Coast Music Awards and Music PEI Awards, are having the time of their lives as a trad/folk/fusion trio. Weaving the music of the Irish, Acadian, Francophone and Maritime cultures and their original creations with modern and world rhythms, Ten Strings And A Goat Skin have created a fiery, contagious and unique sound that has them in demand and touring extensively throughout Canada, the United States and Europe.

Price: $21 in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ten-strings-and-a-goat-skin-tickets-30189675131