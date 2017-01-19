Event time: 5-8pm

Milwaukee Recreation has partnered with the Milwaukee Fatherhood Initiative and the Social Development Commission (SDC) to host the tenth annual Daddy/Daughter Dance at North Division Community Center, 1011 W. Center St., on Saturday, February 16 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. The night will include dancing, food, prizes, and a live DJ.

“The Daddy/Daughter Dance is a chance for fathers and daughters to dress up and enjoy a great evening together,” says MPS Recreation Supervisor Cedric Banks. “This event provides a great way for young ladies to strengthen their relationships with their fathers.

We also encourage grandfathers, uncles, and other adult males who are father figures to

sign up with the special little ladies in their lives.”

Fathers and daughters of all ages are welcome to attend. The cost per couple is $30, and up to two additional children may attend for $5 each. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. for

pre-registered guests. Dinner will be served at 5:15 p.m. and is limited to pre-registered guests only. Walk-up registration will begin at 5:45 p.m. The pre-registration deadline is Monday, February 11. For more information, please call (414) 475-8811. To register online, visit www.MilwaukeeRecreation.net.

The Milwaukee Fatherhood Initiative is a non-profit organization with a broad-based mission to improve the well-being of young people by increasing the proportion of children growing up with involved, responsible, and committed fathers in their lives.

The Social Development Commission (SDC) serves as a planner, coordinator, and provider of human service programs for low-income individuals and families in Milwaukee County.

Milwaukee Recreation is a department of Milwaukee Public Schools, established in 1911 to enrich the lives of Milwaukee’s youth, teens, adults, and seniors through recreational and educational activities. For more information, visit www.MilwaukeeRecreation.net or contact Brian Hoffer (Brian@MilwaukeeRecreation.net) at (414) 475-8938.