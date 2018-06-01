Terrence Coffman – New Paintings

Artist’s Reception: Friday, June 1, 5-7:30 pm

The TORY FOLLIARD GALLERY - Milwaukee is pleased to announce a new exhibition:

June 1-30

Best known for his fluid, dynamic, and colorful paintings, Terrence Coffman's artwork reaffirms his interest and roots in abstract expressionism. Coffman notes that through abstraction, “I found a more personal voice that allowed me to dance without thinking of the placement of my feet.”

Coffman’s paintings reflect themes of place, and personal experience. The exhibition includes a survey of Coffman’s paintings over the last ten years.