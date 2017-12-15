Text, Textile, Exile: Works by Maria Damon

On view, during normal business hours, in the exhibition space at Woodland Pattern.

Hours Tue-Fri 11-8pm | Sat-Sun 12-5pm

Poet, scholar, and visual artist Maria Damon teaches Humanities and Media Studies at the Pratt Institute of Art. Damon is the author of several scholarly books, including Post-literary ‘America’: From Bagel Shop Jazz to Micropoetries (University of Iowa Press, 2011); Poetry and Cultural Studies: A Reader, which she co-authored with Ira Livingston (Illinois University Press, 2009); and The Dark End of the Street: Margins in American Vanguard Poetry (University of Minnesota Press, 1993). Co-authored poetic works include (with mIEKAL aND) Eros/ion, pleasureTEXTpossession, and Literature Nation; and (with Jukka-Pekka Kervinen) Door Marked X. Damon received a Ph.D. in Modern Thought and Literature from Stanford University and a B.A. from Hampshire College in Humanities and Arts, and she taught poetry and poetics at the University of Minnesota for twenty-five years.