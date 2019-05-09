THAD w/Keith Pulvermacher

American singer-songwriter Thad Cockrell (lead singer of LEAGUES) inspires his audience to dream outside their means through thoughtful interpretation of relatable circumstance. Cockrell NATURALLY displays himself within each of his musical masterpieces, connecting listeners and providing an outlet for self-understanding.

“I truly believe that the song is just the tool given to create the connection, and through connection we all slowly but surely become a little more seen, a little bit more understood and a little less alone.”