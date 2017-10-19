– The 17th annual Kohler Food & Wine Experience, the Midwest’s premiere epicurean celebration, will once again bring together a talented roster of award-winning chefs and exclusive culinary and wine tasting experiences to Destination Kohler on October 19-22. Tickets for the fun-filled, four-day program with interactive and educational offerings will be on sale at www.KohlerFoodandWine.com.

This year’s celebrity chef line-up includes:

Richard Blais – World-renowned chef, restaurateur, James Beard Award-nominated cookbook author, television personality, and winner of Bravo's “Top Chef All-Stars.”

– World-renowned chef, restaurateur, James Beard Award-nominated cookbook author, television personality, and winner of Bravo's “Top Chef All-Stars.” Alex Guarnaschelli – James Beard Foundation Award Winner, executive chef of Butter, New York, frequent judge on the Food Network series “Chopped,” and winner of “The Next Iron Chef: Redemption” and the coveted Iron Chef title.

– James Beard Foundation Award Winner, executive chef of Butter, New York, frequent judge on the Food Network series “Chopped,” and winner of “The Next Iron Chef: Redemption” and the coveted Iron Chef title. Stephanie Izard – Recently crowned Food Network’s “Iron Chef,” first female to win “Top Chef,” James Beard “Best Chef: Great Lakes” recipient (2013), and executive chef of three award-winning Chicago restaurants: Girl and the Goat, Little Goat and Duck Duck Goat.

Recently crowned Food Network’s “Iron Chef,” first female to win “Top Chef,” James Beard “Best Chef: Great Lakes” recipient (2013), and executive chef of three award-winning Chicago restaurants: Girl and the Goat, Little Goat and Duck Duck Goat. Jeff Mauro – Host of the Food Network, Emmy-nominated series “Sandwich King” and “$24 in 24,” co-host of “The Kitchen,” and owner of Chicago’s globally inspired sandwich shop, Pork and Mindy’s.

Host of the Food Network, Emmy-nominated series “Sandwich King” and “$24 in 24,” co-host of “The Kitchen,” and owner of Chicago’s globally inspired sandwich shop, Pork and Mindy’s. “America’s Test Kitchen” – The top-rated cooking show on public television, will be represented by cast members: Editorial Director Jack Bishop, Executive Food Editor Bridget Lancaster and Executive Food Editor Julia Collin Davison.

“Kohler Food & Wine celebrates the confluence of great food and wine, quality ingredients and local flavors,” said Jenna Check, Associate Director of Special Events. “We’re thrilled to welcome industry pioneers, Midwestern talent, renowned purveyors, winemakers and craft producers to the stage this October for this signature celebration.”

HOTEL PACKAGES NOW AVAILABLE

The extravaganza is complemented with an exclusive hotel package; reservations are now available for Cheers, which includes celebrity chef demonstration tickets, overnight accommodations, exclusive package-guest-only events and special discounts. Set in the quaint Village of Kohler, luxury accommodation is available at The American Club (starting at $577 per person), the Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond resort-hotel, and boutique lodging is offered at Inn on Woodlake (starting at $384 per person).

For more information and reservations, call 800-344-2838 or visit DestinationKohler.com. Stay up-to-date on resort news and happenings on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.