The 2017 Jingle Bell Run will bring a merry helping of festive holiday cheer to Franklin on Sunday, November 12, 10:00 a.m. at the Rock Snow Park located at 7900 W. Crystal Ridge Drive in Franklin.

Jingle Bell Run is the nation’s most jolly holiday-themed 5K run. Participants wear their favorite holiday costumes or ugly Christmas sweaters and tie bells to their shoes creating a chorus of jingles as they run or walk through the course.

Starting and ending in the beautifully decorated Rock Snow Park, this year’s Jingle Bell Run will feature a 5k run/walk and a 1 mile walk. Entry fees start at $20 for kids and $35 for adults.

Register online at www.JBR.org/Milwaukee or call 414-239-6165.

The 2017 Jingle Bell Run Milwaukee will honor two locals who are battling arthritis. Arthritis causes slow and painful deterioration of the body’s bones, ligaments, cartilage and tendons. More than 54 million Americans have arthritis (1 in 4 adults), including 1.1 million adults and 6,000 kids in Wisconsin. All Jingle Bell Run proceeds will support the Arthritis Foundation’s mission to conquer and cure arthritis.

Allison Ham (7 years old, Whitefish Bay) was diagnosed with polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis when she was only 21 months old. As this year’s youth honoree, Allison wants to increase awareness and raise money for a cure!

Audrey Seitz (Racine) is battling rheumatoid arthritis. As this year’s adult honoree, Audrey hopes to use her personal story to inspire others to fundraise for a cure!

Jingle Bell Run is nationally sponsored by AbbVie, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi Genzyme Regeneron and UglyChristmasSweater.com. Locally the event is sponsored by the Rock Snow Park, Pfizer, Amgen, CVS Caremark, MH Imaging, Milwaukee Admirals, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, You Move Me and Genentech.