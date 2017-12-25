28th Annual Family Feast

Join us at the 28th Annual Christmas Family Feast at the Wisconsin Center District, 400 W. Wisconsin Avenue from 11:00 to 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. A tradition in Milwaukee for 28 years, Christmas Family Feast is free and open to the entire community.

“We’re preparing to feed 8,000 to 10,000 people on Christmas Day. This wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of this year’s sponsors and program partners. The Christmas Family Feast is the largest feeding program hosted by The Salvation Army in the country on Christmas Day,” said Major Steven Merritt, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army Wisconsin & Upper Michigan.

This year’s meal will consist of ham, turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes, yams, green beans, dinner rolls, an assortment of desserts and beverages. Guests will receive complimentary gifts while supplies last.

To support Christmas Family Feast by making a financial contribution, please click here.