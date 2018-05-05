The 7th Annual Clay Collective Pottery Tour

A self-driving tour of 7 pottery studios in the Cambridge, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek area. The work on display (functional, decorative and sculptural) represents the ceramics of 9 host potters and 14 guest potters from Wisconsin and surrounding states. This is a great opportunity to get to see thousands of pots, the studios where they are made, speak with the artists, and maybe find a special item for your home or a gift.

http://theclaycollective.org

May 5, 2018 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM May 6, 2018 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM