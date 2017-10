The All-Star SUPERband (6pm)

The seventeen piece All-Star Superband will be playing Big Band Jazz, Thursday, Oct. 5: 6-8:15 pm:

"The Band With Lots Of Brass (Maynard Night)"

Oct 12:

Relentless Attack Of The New Charts!6pm - O'Donoghues Irish Pub

Oct 19:

Buddy Kicks Everyone Off The Bus Night 6pm - O'Donoghues Irish Pub

Oct 26:

Atomic Basie (Halloween Edition)6pm - O'Donoghues Irish Pub

Nov 2:

Heavyweight Drinking With Stan 6pm - O'Donoghues Irish Pub

Nov 9:

The Band Gets Serious Bout Dem Blues (CHJO Night)6pm - O'Donoghues Irish Pub

Nov 16:

Preparatory Calorie Burning Via Complex Sight-reading Night! 6pm - O'Donoghues Irish Pub