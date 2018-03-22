The All-Star SUPERband (6pm)

Every Thursday night from 6:00 P.M. to 8:45 P.M.

Seating is first come first served with doors open at 5:30 P.M. $5.00 Cover. The All-Star SUPER band does a collection at each performance to benefit Easter Seals of Southeast Wisconsin.

Upcoming events:

AUDIENCE CHOICE SET-LISTS!

• THURSDAY, MARCH 22, 2018

An evening of music picked by the audience!

BIG SWING FACE!

• THURSDAY, MARCH 29, 2018

The Superband will perform the music from Buddy Rich's "Big Swing Face" in the first set, then some variety in the second set.

GARY'S BASIE VACATION.

• THURSDAY, APRIL 5, 2018

Gary is in town, and will join the band in reading down some Count Basie Orchestra chart

And check out The Kaye Berigan 4Tet at Ally’s Bistro Friday, Apr 6th from 8-10.

Barb & the All-Star SUPERband

BarbU262@allstarsuperband.com