The All-Star SUPERband (6pm)
O'Donoghues Irish Pub (Elm Grove) 13225 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122
During intermission, the SUPERband has asked the audience to give a donation to Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin. These donations have amounted to thousands of dollars every year and benefited the lives of countless children and their families in the Milwaukee area.
Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance