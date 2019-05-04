The Australian Bee Gees

Google Calendar - The Australian Bee Gees - 2019-05-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Australian Bee Gees - 2019-05-04 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Australian Bee Gees - 2019-05-04 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Australian Bee Gees - 2019-05-04 19:30:00

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

It’s Saturday Night Fever every night with The Australian Bee Gees Show – A Tribute to the Bee Gees. One of the most successful and adored acts in musical history is recreated on the Vegas stage in a 75-minute multi-media concert event. You’ll hear hits like Staying Alive, You Should Be Dancing, How Deep Is Your Love, and Jive Talkin’.

Info

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - The Australian Bee Gees - 2019-05-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Australian Bee Gees - 2019-05-04 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Australian Bee Gees - 2019-05-04 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Australian Bee Gees - 2019-05-04 19:30:00