Corky Siegel’s Chamber Blues

Corky Siegel has earned an international reputation as one of the world’s great blues harmonica masters. He is a composer, blues pianist, singer / songwriter, and recent winner of the Lila Wallace/Reader’s Digest/Meet the Composer’s national award for chamber music composition and the Illinois Arts Council Fellowship Award for Music Composition, Chicago Lifetime Achievement Award, and Chicago Blues Hall of Fame. Along with the members of the ensemble and the illustrious guest collaborators Chamber Blues continues to break new ground in its 30th year of innovation.