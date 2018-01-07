The Bach Chamber Choir & Orchestra presents: "Gloria - Music Inspired by the Angels’ Song"

Enjoy the music of the season after the rush has subsided and keep

the hopeful holiday spirit alive throughout the cold winter months.

Selections by G. F. Handel, J. S. Bach, John Rutter, Mack Wilberg,

Randol Alan Bass, Philip Stopford, Peter Warlock, Herbert Howells,

Leo Nestor, Alice Parker, Robert Shaw and others.

The choir will be joined by its chamber orchestra.

TIME: Sunday, January 7, 2018, 3:00pm

VENUE: St. Joseph Chapel

1501 S. Layton Blvd. (S 27th Street), Milwaukee

(Parking lot at 29th and Orchard; enter the building from the

parking lot through the Alexia Circle entrance.)

TICKETS: $17 in advance

$18 at the door

$10 for students

$1 discount for seniors

(cash or check please)

For more information and tickets, call 414-319-9816.