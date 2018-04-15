The Bach Chamber Choir presents: AMERICAN POETS

The Bach Chamber choir,

music director Brian McLinden,

presents

AMERICAN POETS

The month of April ’18 has been designated as National Poetry Week. In celebration, the Bach Chamber Choir is presenting a concert of musical arrangements of a selection of American poems.

Ranging over two hundred years, the featured poets include

such well-known giants as E. E. Cummings, Emily Dickinson, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Robert Frost, H. W. Longfellow, Edgar Allan Poe, and Walt Whitman, as well as contemporary writers Dana Gioia, Edna St. Vincent Millay, William Straub, Sara Teasdale, and Gwyneth Walker.

Composers are Eric Barnum, David Dickau, Michael Eglin, Dan Forrest, Connor Koppin, Morten Lauridsen, Aaron McDermid, Henry Mollicone, Z. Randall Stroope, Randall Thompson, Gwyneth Walker, and Dale Warland.

There will be two performances, both Sunday afternoons:

April 15, Sunday, 3:00pm

Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church

1529 N. Wauwatosa Avenue

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

April 22, Sunday, 3:00pm

St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church

7845 N. River Road

River Hills, WI 53217

Tickets: $17 advance

$18 at the door

$10 for students

$1 discount for seniors

(cash or check only please)

For tickets and more information, call (414) 319-9836.

www.bachchoirmilwaukee.com