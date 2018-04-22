The Bach Chamber Choir presents: AMERICAN POETS
St. Christopher's Episcopal Church 7845 N. River Road, River Hills, Wisconsin 53217
The Bach Chamber choir,
music director Brian McLinden,
presents
AMERICAN POETS
The month of April ’18 has been designated as National Poetry Week. In celebration, the Bach Chamber Choir is presenting a concert of musical arrangements of a selection of American poems.
Ranging over two hundred years, the featured poets include
such well-known giants as E. E. Cummings, Emily Dickinson, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Robert Frost, H. W. Longfellow, Edgar Allan Poe, and Walt Whitman, as well as contemporary writers Dana Gioia, Edna St. Vincent Millay, William Straub, Sara Teasdale, and Gwyneth Walker.
Composers are Eric Barnum, David Dickau, Michael Eglin, Dan Forrest, Connor Koppin, Morten Lauridsen, Aaron McDermid, Henry Mollicone, Z. Randall Stroope, Randall Thompson, Gwyneth Walker, and Dale Warland.
There will be two performances, both Sunday afternoons:
April 15, Sunday, 3:00pm
Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church
1529 N. Wauwatosa Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53213
April 22, Sunday, 3:00pm
St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church
7845 N. River Road
River Hills, WI 53217
Tickets: $17 advance
$18 at the door
$10 for students
$1 discount for seniors
(cash or check only please)
For tickets and more information, call (414) 319-9836.
www.bachchoirmilwaukee.com