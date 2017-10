The Bach Chamber Choir presents "Bach & Buxtehude" - a choral and organ concert.

Sunday October 29, 3:00pm

All Saints' Cathedral

808 E. Juneau, Milwaukee

Tickets: $18 at the door, $17 in advance, $10 for students, $1 discount for seniors

Call (414) 319-9816

www.bachchoirmilwaukee.com