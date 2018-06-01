The Big Event with Johnny Boyd

What: The Big Event

Where: Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

19805 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53045

When: Saturday, June 2, 2108 5:30pm – 11:59pm

Tickets: wilson-center.com/big-event-tickets

“We are delighted to have Johnny Boyd performing at The Big Event this year,” said Wilson Center Interim Executive Director and Vice President-Development Megan Huse. “We can't wait for our audience to experience this engaging singer and his phenomenal band with us.” Proceeds raised from The Big Event support the Wilson Center’s arts education programming that serves thousands of students every year.

Johnny Boyd is an accomplished 20-year veteran touring musician, performer and recording artist. With his first-hand experiences, Johnny has a long-standing commitment to the arts and arts education for youth and local communities. Johnny's diverse and high-energy performance includes original compositions as well as treasured classic songs. The music spans 1950’s-style jump-blues, jazz, swing, crooner ballads and American Songbook standards, with touches of early rock 'n' roll, Americana and gospel. Johnny and his band consistently thrill audiences of all ages around the country with their stellar musicianship and passion for performing.