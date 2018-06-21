The Big Idea VI
Latino Arts 1028 S. 9th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
The Big Idea VI
June 21 – August 24
This exhibition commemorates the ALMA Program, which showcases the artistic knowledge and skill of Bruce-Guadalupe Elementary and Middle School and UCC Acosta Middle School students, in 3rd through 8th grades. Artwork demonstrates ALMA student’s exploration of culturally relevant “Big Ideas” such as immigration and cultural identity, community, origin, perseverance, and the American dream.
Opening Reception: Thursday, June 28 | 5:00 p.m.
Exhibitions in the Latino Arts Gallery are open Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. for a suggested donation of $1.