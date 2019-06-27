The Big Idea VII

June 27 – August 23

Opening Reception: Thursday, June 28 at 5:00 p.m.

This exhibition commemorates the Advancing Literacy and Math through Art Program (ALMA), which showcases the artistic knowledge and skill of Bruce-Guadalupe Elementary and Middle School and UCC Acosta Middle School students, in 3rd through 8th grades. Artwork demonstrates ALMA student’s exploration of culturally relevant “Big Ideas” such as immigration and cultural identity, community, origin, perseverance, and the American dream.

Exhibitions in the Latino Arts Gallery are open Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. for a suggested donation of $1.