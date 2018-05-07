The Brahms Project, featuring Ilya Kaler

In the final performance of the Brahm’s Project, The Carthage Faculty Trio will perform with virtuosic Russian violinist Ilya Kaler. The performance will be held on Monday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the A. F. Siebert Chapel.

Commemorating the 120th anniversary of Johannes Brahms’ death, the Brahms Project has taken place over the 2017-2018 season, highlighting Brahms’ vast output of masterful compositions. In 10 recitals over two years, Professor Wael Farouk and the members of the Carthage Faculty Trio have presented Brahms’ complete chamber music as well as the composer’s complete solo piano works, including the piano and violin sonatas, as well as the piano and cello sonatas. Professor Farouk founded the Carthage Faculty Trio alongside cellist Allegra Montanari and violinist Andrew Williams. In this final performance, esteemed violinist Ilya Kaler joins the ensemble for the epic finale of the celebration of Brahms’ contributions to music.

Tickets are free, however required for all ages, and are available online 24/7 at www.carthage.edu/tickets. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Box Office oee@carthage.edu or call (262) 551-6661.