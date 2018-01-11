The Brahms Project: Solo Piano

Dr. Wael Farouk will be performing in concert on Thursday, January 11, 2018. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. in the A. F. Siebert Chapel.

Dr. Wael Farouk will continue the series of presenting Johannes Brahms’ complete chamber music and complete solo piano work commemorating the 120th anniversary of his death with the eighth concert on Thursday, January 11. The concert will feature 7 Fantasien, Op. 116, Klavierstucke, Op. 117, Klavierstucke, Op. 118, and Scherzo Op. 4 in E-flat minor.

Dr. Farouk has taught piano students at the Cairo Conservatory, Converse College, Manhattan School of Music, and Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University. He now brings his considerable experience as a teacher to Carthage, much to the delight of all Carthage music students. In addition to being a renowned professor, Dr. Farouk also showcases an impressive history as a musician, having performed all over the world, including White Hall in St. Petersburg and Carnegie Hall in New York City. Having been described as “a formidable and magnificent pianist” by the New York Concert Review, it’s evident that anyone lucky enough to see Dr. Farouk in concert is in for a truly wonderful experience!

This event is free and open to the public.