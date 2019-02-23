The Coffee House presents: 9th Annual Community Sing ~ An evening of Pete Seeger w/song leaders Mark Dvorak, Julie Thompson, and Craig Siemsen

The Coffee House proudly presents the

9th Annual Community Sing ~ An evening of Pete Seeger

featuring song leaders Mark Dvorak, Julie Thompson, and Craig Siemsen

When:

Saturday, February 23, 2019

Where:

The Coffee House

2717 E. Hampshire

Milwaukee, WI 53211

Time:

8:00 PM

Admission:

$5 - $15 free-will suggested

On Saturday, February 23, 2019, Milwaukee’s The Coffee House welcomes the 9th Annual 2019 Community Sing featuring Midwest folk singers and song leaders Mark Dvorak, Julie Thompson, and Craig Siemsen. This year will feature the songs of Pete Seeger in honor of his 100th birthday! The fun begins at 8:00 PM. Mark, Julie and Craig will lead the audience in a group sing featuring some of Pete’s best known and loved songs. Lyrics will be provided.

This is a one of a kind evening that is part of a new singing movement that started at the Ten Pound Fiddle in East Lansing, Michigan, and has spread throughout the country. Song leaders take turns guiding the audience in a song, bringing everyone to full voice as they experience the joy of communal singing.

The Coffee House song leaders are each accomplished musicians, songwriters, and humorists. WFMT's Rich Warren, host of "The Midnight Special," named Mark Dvorak "Chicago's official troubadour," Noted folk singer Joe Jencks has said Julie Thompson sings with a style that is silky and soulful. Craig Siemsen has been called “(an) acclaimed performer on the Midwest’s burgeoning acoustic folk scene” by Albuquerque’s The Weekly Alibi.

Mark Dvorak http://www.markdvorak.com/

Julie Thompson http://www.julievoice.com

Craig Siemsen www.craigtunes.com