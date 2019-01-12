The Coffee House presents: Fox and Branch

Fox and Branch at The Coffee House at Plymouth UCC, 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, WI 53211 on Saturday, January 12, 2019 from 8:00-10:30 p.m.: doors open at 7:30. Suggested donation: $5.00-$15.00 at door.

Based in Milwaukee, Dave Fox and Will Branch strive to create an atmosphere of fun, high spirits, and lively audience participation in their performances for parents and children. They have toured the Midwest, East Coast, and South of the U.S., as well as Ireland, England and Scotland. Winners of five Parents’ Choice awards. Ives Iverson opens. More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com or (414) 534-4612.