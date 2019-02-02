The Coffee House presents: Living Activism Benefit: Jam w/Brett Kemnutz & Friends

Living Activism Benefit at The Coffee House, 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, WI 53211 on Saturday, February 2, 2019 from 8:00-10:30 p.m Doors open at 7:30; suggested donation $5.00-$15.

Tonight’s concert is a special jam featuring Brett Kemnitz, friends of The Coffee House, and perhaps even you, as the stage welcomes anyone showing up with an acoustic instrument or voice. Proceeds benefit Casa Maria, an intentional community in the Catholic Worker tradition providing housing, food, clothing, and used furniture to women, children, families, refugees, and others in need. More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, info@the-coffee-house.com, or (414) 534-4612.