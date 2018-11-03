The Coffeehouse presents Food Pantry Benefit: “Songs of Cities and Towns" w/Jonnie Guernsey (joined by Jerry Danks, Jon Pagenkopf, and Chris Straw), John King, Tom Martinsen & J.P. Spencer

Food Pantry Benefit at The Coffee House at Plymouth UCC, 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, WI 53211 on Saturday, November 3, 2018 from 8:00-10:30 p.m.; doors open at 7:30. Suggested donation: $5.00 to $15.00 and two cans of food at door.

The Coffee House’s November food pantry benefit concert features “Songs of Cities and Towns,” with Jonnie Guernsey (joined by Jerry Danks, Jon Pagenkopf, and Chris Straw), John King, Tom Martinsen and J.P. Spencer performing. All food and half the money raised benefit a local food pantry. Join us at The Coffee House’s NEW location! More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, info@the-coffee-house.com, or (414) 534-4612.