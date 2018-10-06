The Coffeehouse presents Food Pantry Benefit: "Foremothers' Show" w/Sandy Weisto, Andy Jehly, Kristin Kornkven ​& Kristin Lems

to Google Calendar - The Coffeehouse presents Food Pantry Benefit: "Foremothers' Show" w/Sandy Weisto, Andy Jehly, Kristin Kornkven ​& Kristin Lems - 2018-10-06 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Coffeehouse presents Food Pantry Benefit: "Foremothers' Show" w/Sandy Weisto, Andy Jehly, Kristin Kornkven ​& Kristin Lems - 2018-10-06 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Coffeehouse presents Food Pantry Benefit: "Foremothers' Show" w/Sandy Weisto, Andy Jehly, Kristin Kornkven ​& Kristin Lems - 2018-10-06 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Coffeehouse presents Food Pantry Benefit: "Foremothers' Show" w/Sandy Weisto, Andy Jehly, Kristin Kornkven ​& Kristin Lems - 2018-10-06 20:00:00

Plymouth Church UCC 2717 East Hampshire Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Food Pantry Benefit -  "Foremothers Show" A salute to women who have made a lasting contribution to music!

"We've started a new sliding scale suggested donation.  Music lovers can offer anywhere between $5 and $15 dollars.  As always, it is a suggested donation.  No one is turned away and seating is still first come, first seated" 

Food pantry Suggested donation $5.00 to $15.00 & 2 cans of food

8:00 PM - 10:30 PM

​Doors open at 7:30

This is always a night of timeless fun.  The October 6th benefit will be a "Foremothers Show" Featuring the Sandy Weisto, Andy Jehly, Kristin Kornkven and Kristin Lems.

Info
Plymouth Church UCC 2717 East Hampshire Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Live Music/Performance
to Google Calendar - The Coffeehouse presents Food Pantry Benefit: "Foremothers' Show" w/Sandy Weisto, Andy Jehly, Kristin Kornkven ​& Kristin Lems - 2018-10-06 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Coffeehouse presents Food Pantry Benefit: "Foremothers' Show" w/Sandy Weisto, Andy Jehly, Kristin Kornkven ​& Kristin Lems - 2018-10-06 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Coffeehouse presents Food Pantry Benefit: "Foremothers' Show" w/Sandy Weisto, Andy Jehly, Kristin Kornkven ​& Kristin Lems - 2018-10-06 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Coffeehouse presents Food Pantry Benefit: "Foremothers' Show" w/Sandy Weisto, Andy Jehly, Kristin Kornkven ​& Kristin Lems - 2018-10-06 20:00:00