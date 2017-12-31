The Dapper Dive and Service Industry Breakfast

The No Stress Collective, an all-inclusive crew of DJs, hosts this dance party that promises a mix of hip-hop, R&B, pop, ’80s hits and dance staples—and most likely a good deal of Beyoncé and Rihanna as well. It’s free and open to anybody 21 and older—provided they abide by the collective’s basic rules of human decency (no racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, etc.) After the party, the Public House will host its service industry breakfast at 3 a.m., offering a destination for all those hard workers just finishing up their shift.