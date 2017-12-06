The Districts w/Katie Von Schleicher & Sun Seeker

It’s not uncommon for musicians to grow and evolve between releases – but even by those standards, the Districts’ Popular Manipulations is stunning. The total electric charge of the band’s third full-length album is just the latest evolution for the impressively young quartet from Philadelphia. The Districts channel their long-forged bonds into visceral, explosive genre blurring music. Informed equally by arrangements and dynamics, and a focus on lyrics, they take inspiration from a broad range of sounds and places. Popular Manipulations will leave you wondering why you don’t hear indie rock like this anymore.