The Districts w/Katie Von Schleicher & Sun Seeker

Google Calendar - The Districts w/Katie Von Schleicher & Sun Seeker - 2017-12-06 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Districts w/Katie Von Schleicher & Sun Seeker - 2017-12-06 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Districts w/Katie Von Schleicher & Sun Seeker - 2017-12-06 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Districts w/Katie Von Schleicher & Sun Seeker - 2017-12-06 20:00:00

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

It’s not uncommon for musicians to grow and evolve between releases – but even by those standards, the Districts’ Popular Manipulations is stunning. The total electric charge of the band’s third full-length album is just the latest evolution for the impressively young quartet from Philadelphia. The Districts channel their long-forged bonds into visceral, explosive genre blurring music. Informed equally by arrangements and dynamics, and a focus on lyrics, they take inspiration from a broad range of sounds and places. Popular Manipulations will leave you wondering why you don’t hear indie rock like this anymore.

Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - The Districts w/Katie Von Schleicher & Sun Seeker - 2017-12-06 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Districts w/Katie Von Schleicher & Sun Seeker - 2017-12-06 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Districts w/Katie Von Schleicher & Sun Seeker - 2017-12-06 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Districts w/Katie Von Schleicher & Sun Seeker - 2017-12-06 20:00:00