The Dream Syndicate w/Eleventh Dream Day

Formed in Los Angeles in 1981, the Dream Syndicate’s widely celebrated 1982 debut, ‘The Days of Wine and Roses’ catapaulted the band to the forefront of the 1980s college-rock scene. Following the release of three more albums (1984’s Medicine Show, 1986’s Out of the Grey, and 1988’s Ghost Stories), the Dream Syndicate split up indefinitely before reuniting again in 2012.

Over the years, the Dream Syndicate has proven to be a massively influential force in the world of alternative rock, with artists like Kurt Cobain listing the band among their inspirations. As frontman Steve Wynn points out, the band itself was greatly influenced by underground pioneers like the Fall, the Gun Club, Neu!, and Big Star. “I always felt that the Dream Syndicate was largely about receiving, carrying and then passing along a torch of the bands that we loved passionately but who didn’t necessarily get the love and attention they deserved, living in the shadows as cult favorites, secret passwords into a society of musical fanaticism and time-delayed impact on generations to come.”