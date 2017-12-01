The Dustbowl Revival
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A deliriously fun old time party band. TICKETS $15!
Trumpets blaze, guitars wail, and the spirit of a great revival becomes you. Dustbowl Revival is like a band of time-hopping vagabonds swirling through the centuries picking up and passing along tunes that make you want to swing, stomp and reel!
