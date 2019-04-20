The Earth Poets & Musicians w/The Spirals

The Earth Poets & Musicians and The Spirals at The Coffee House, 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, WI 53211 on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 8:00-10:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30; suggested donation $5-$15.

Our annual “Earthstravaganza” features members of The Earth Poets & Musicians, who have sought to honor and protect our planetary home with poems and songs for 32 years. Also performing are The Spirals (Candice Nokes and Mark Truesdell. Proceeds benefit Plastics-Free MKE, which aims to reduce single-use plastic use in Milwaukee and encourage the switch to reusable or compostable products. More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com or (414) 534-4612.