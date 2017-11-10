The Ever After: A Musical

November 10 – 12, 2017

Book by Nathan Hartswick; Music and Lyrics by Bill Francoeur

Presented by E. Motions

Is Ever After really as happy as everyone expected? This hilarious parody of daytime TV examines whether time truly heals all wounds. Cinderella and her stepsisters try to reconcile, and other familiar fairytale faces share their real Ever After stories.

This hysterical fractured fairytale has it all: a trash-talking clairvoyant mirror, an unfortunate prince who is turning slowly back into a frog and even Jiminy Cricket — now an occupational therapist and author of “My Life as Your Conscience.” The musical is punctuated by questions from studio audience members and great foot-tapping songs like “Beauty Impaired” and “Dainty Do-Gooder!”