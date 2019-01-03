The Faculty Recital of Leanne League with the Illinois Chamber Music Festival Faculty takes place Sunday, February 3, 2019 at 3pm in Light Recital Hall. Leanne League, violin performs with Michelle Elliott, Lisa Nelson and Nina Gordon of the Illinois Chamber Music Festival Faculty. They will be performing Brahm's sextet along with other chamber music works.

Tickets are $8 general public/$6 Over 65/$5.50 under 18 and UW-W students