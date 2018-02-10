The Fifth Annual Guitar Festival & Competition Presented by the Latino Arts String Program Featuring Featuring Lynn McGrath & Samuel Hines

Saturday, February 10 at 7:00 p.m.

The Latino Arts Strings Program invites classical guitarists ages 18 and under to participate in the festival, featuring a youth competition with world class judges. The winners of the competition will perform with our guest artists Lynn McGrath and Samuel Hines during the Guitar Festival Concert.

About Latino Arts, Inc.

With roots going back more than 25 years, Latino Arts, Inc. was formally established in 1997. Since then, the organization has brought cultural awareness, artistic and educational experiences, and a diversity of Hispanic artists from throughout the Spanish-speaking world to share their talents with the greater Milwaukee community. More information is available at www.latinoartsinc.org.