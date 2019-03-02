A combo featuring five of Chicago’s best and most versatile and in-demand musicians, the Flat Five started as a side project that played out only once a year, but has since matured into a celebrated band that records and tours, albeit at their own deliberate pace. A pop vocal super-group, their members individually spend much of their time touring and recording with bands like Neko Case, The Decemberists, Andrew Bird, Mavis Staples and Iron and Wine.

“The Flat Five are like a fine cocktail, a perfect blend of the finest ingredients all blending together in an orgasmic experience that leaves you wanting more. In these strange times The Flat Five rise like the sun, giving us warmth and a bright loving feeling.” — Alejandro Escovedo