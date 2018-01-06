The FUN Sho!

Opening Reception: 4-7pm Jan. 6.

Laughing at someone's art is generally unacceptable.

But.... looking forward to the Gallery's next show in January 2018, we think it will be time to focus on some REAL FUN and frivolity in our lives. Normally, we will be experiencing the post-holiday doldrums, credit card blues, and the dreaded Wisco-winter weariness - to say nothing about more politico stuff that could literally do us in.

So, just laugh it all off with a "FUN" Art Sho!?!?

Come see (and/or exhibit) artwork that reflects all degrees of fun, frivolity, levity, satirical punnery, amusement, wit, and humor. Everything which emotes an acceptable smile or giggle in mixed company, to a gut wrenching, laugh-till-you pee, belly aching scream!

If you think you have art that makes us smile, please email the gallery at info@galleryofwisconsinart.com with images of your "fun" artwork, retail prices, artist statement, and resume/CV. If you are a current GOWA gallery artist, you only need to submit images and retail prices.