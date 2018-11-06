The FUN Show with Cat & Nat

Cat & Nat, the mom duo most well known for their viral #MOMTRUTHS videos and hilarious weekly Facebook Live Shows are hitting the road! On their first Live North American Tour they are taking a Girls Night Out to a WHOLE NEW level. These ladies are notoriously known for talking about all the things moms are thinking but never saying in an honest, hilarious, and candid way. With the focus on community and uniting women (and men, yes some men come and learn a thing or two!) this show offers a little something for everyone.

Join us at the Pabst as we give you a behind the scenes look into how Cat & Nat came to be; sit in for a “Chit Chat with Cat & Nat” Show; and join us for a party where there is sure to be games, impromptu dance parties, and ya’ll know we’ll be having cocktails!