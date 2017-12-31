The Get Down
Good City Brewing 2108 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
After multiple years of selling out Turner Hall Ballroom on New Year’s Eve, the iconic Milwaukee funk and soul spin The Get Down moves to a new location to ring in 2018: Good City Brewing. The Get Down DJs will spin there until 12:30 a.m., at which point they’ll head over to Strange Town—just down the block at 1201 N. Prospect Ave.—and spin there well into the early morning.
Info
Good City Brewing 2108 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
DJs & Karaoke