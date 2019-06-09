The Greenfield Beautification Committee presents "Three Seasons at Radler's Botanic Garden"

This year Will Radler is opening his fabulous garden on three dates. Enjoy the gardens as they change through the seasons.

Will is the nationally renowned developer of the popular Knock OutR family of roses. His two-acre, extensively landscaped property includes a rose test-garden, a meandering stream and ponds with tame goldfish.

Advance Tickets $8 per person/per day (Multi-ticket discounts available)

Day of event $10 per person/per day (Event day ticket sales end 1 hour before closing.)

The Garden will be open:

Spring - June 9th 1-3 pm

Summer - July 20th 10am to 4pm

Fall - Sept. 20th 630pm - 830pm

Advance Tickets available at:

Greenfield City Library and City Hall Parks Dept. 2nd floor