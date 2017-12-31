This is it, the end of an era. For decades, the Harlem Globetrotters have spent their New Year’s Eve at the Bradley Center, delighting kids with their trick shots and infuriating refs with their flagrant disregard for basketball protocol. With the Bradley Center set to be replaced next year by a pricey new arena, that tradition is coming to an end, though it’s a safe bet the iconic team will become mainstays of the new arena, too. You can expect them to notch another lopsided win for their final appearance at the Bradley Center.