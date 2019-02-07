The Hundred Dresses

Wanda just wants to have friends like everyone else, but in 1930’s small-town America, a Polish immigrant doesn’t quite fit in. When Maddie’s best friend, Peggy, teases Wanda, Maddie knows it is not right. When the teasing doesn’t stop, Wanda and her family move away from the town’s prejudices. Maddie decides that a line has been crossed and that something needs to be done to prevent this from continuing—or ever happening again. Though set in a time and place some nine decades ago, the drama surely fits Donald Trump’s America today in many respects. This Milwaukee Youth Theatre production runs Feb. 7 (school shows) and Feb. 8 (public show at 7 p.m.) at the Lincoln Center of the Arts, 820 E. Knapp St. For tickets, visit milwaukeeyouththeatre.org.