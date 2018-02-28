The Irish Rovers

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

THE IRISH ROVERS have charmed and entertained audiences around the world with their exciting stage shows for nearly 50 years. The past year has seen them excite yet another generation by returning to the radio airwaves, expanding their visibility on YouTube and returning to the small screen with two television specials in the last two years.

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
